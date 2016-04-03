BRIEF-Chinese investor Yonghong Li to sit on AC Milan's new board
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 3 Hoverla Uzhhorod 0 Olimpik Donetsk 2 Volyn Lutsk 1 Chernomorets Odessa 1 Saturday, April 2 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 3 Metalurg Zaporizhya 0 awd. FK Oleksandriya 0 Dynamo Kiev 2 Vorskla Poltava 0 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 0 Zarya Luhansk 4 Karpaty Lviv 1 Friday, April 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 8 Metalist Kharkiv 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dynamo Kiev 20 18 1 1 44 7 55 ------------------------- 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 20 17 1 2 62 17 52 ------------------------- 3 Zarya Luhansk 20 12 5 3 41 17 41 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 20 11 4 5 33 18 37 ------------------------- 5 Vorskla Poltava 20 8 8 4 24 22 32 ------------------------- 6 FK Oleksandriya 20 7 6 7 23 23 27 7 Karpaty Lviv 20 6 4 10 20 30 22 8 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 20 5 6 9 17 25 21 9 Olimpik Donetsk 20 5 5 10 20 27 20 10 Hoverla Uzhhorod 20 3 7 10 12 29 16 11 Volyn Lutsk * 20 9 5 6 29 28 14 12 Metalist Kharkiv 20 2 8 10 16 37 14 13 Chernomorets Odessa 20 1 9 10 17 35 12 ------------------------- 14 Metalurg Zaporizhya 20 0 3 17 7 50 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 18 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation
April 14 Soccer club AC Milan CEO designate Marco Fassone says:
MILAN, April 14 The overall deal for the sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium is worth 1 billion euros ($1.06 billion), the club's CEO designate Marco Fassone said on Friday.