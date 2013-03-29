Soccer-McAuley closing in on new West Brom deal
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
March 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Friday Friday, March 29 Vorskla Poltava 0 Zarja Lugansk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 21 20 0 1 60 10 60 ------------------------- 2 Metalist Kharkiv 21 14 3 4 41 18 45 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Kiev 21 14 2 5 38 16 44 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 21 13 5 3 36 15 44 5 Chernomorets Odessa 21 11 3 7 24 23 36 ------------------------- 6 Illichevets Mariupol 21 8 5 8 23 18 29 ------------------------- 7 Zarja Lugansk 22 8 5 9 24 27 29 8 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 21 8 4 9 24 31 28 9 Metalurg Donetsk 21 7 6 8 29 29 27 10 Tavria Simferopol 21 8 3 10 17 26 27 11 Karpaty Lviv 21 6 5 10 27 31 23 12 Volyn Lutsk 21 6 5 10 20 32 23 13 Arsenal Kiev 21 6 5 10 20 33 23 14 Vorskla Poltava 22 5 6 11 18 25 21 ------------------------- 15 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 21 2 5 14 19 43 11 16 Metalurg Zaporizhya 21 0 4 17 6 49 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 30 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod v Illichevets Mariupol (1130) Metalurg Donetsk v Metalurg Zaporizhya (1400) Arsenal Kiev v Tavria Simferopol (1530) Karpaty Lviv v Shakhtar Donetsk (1730) Sunday, March 31 Chernomorets Odessa v Dynamo Kiev (1200) Volyn Lutsk v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1430) Kryvbas Kriviy Rih v Metalist Kharkiv (1630)
March 3 West Bromwich Albion are likely to hand the Premier League's oldest outfield player Gareth McAuley a new contract, manager Tony Pulis said ahead of Saturday's clash with Crystal Palace.
LONDON, March 3 Mid-table West Ham United host runaway Premier League leaders Chelsea at London Stadium on Monday. We look at five memorable clashes between them.
March 3 Striker Fernando Torres has been released from hospital, his club Atletico Madrid said on Friday, after sustaining a head injury during Thursday's 1-1 draw at Deportivo La Coruna.