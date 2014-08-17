Soccer-Martinez strikes again as Atlanta thump Chicago 4-0
March 18 Venezuela striker Josef Martinez brought his goal tally to five in two games when he struck twice for rampant Atlanta United in a 4-0 home win over Chicago Fire on Saturday.
Aug 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 17 Illichevets Mariupol 1 Dynamo Kiev 4 Volyn Lutsk 0 Karpaty Lviv 2 Saturday, August 16 Chernomorets Odessa 0 Zarja Lugansk 0 Metalist Kharkiv 1 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 0 Vorskla Poltava 2 Metalurg Donetsk 1 Friday, August 15 Metalurg Zaporizhya 0 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Olimpik Donetsk 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 4 0 0 10 1 12 ------------------------- 2 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 4 4 0 0 8 0 12 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Kiev 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 4 Chernomorets Odessa 4 2 2 0 8 3 8 ------------------------- 5 Metalist Kharkiv 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 ------------------------- 6 Vorskla Poltava 4 1 1 2 3 4 4 7 Zarja Lugansk 4 1 1 2 2 3 4 8 Metalurg Donetsk 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 8 Metalurg Zaporizhya 4 1 1 2 3 5 4 10 Karpaty Lviv 4 1 1 2 4 7 4 11 Olimpik Donetsk 4 1 1 2 1 9 4 12 Volyn Lutsk 4 1 0 3 2 5 3 13 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 ------------------------- 14 Illichevets Mariupol 4 0 1 3 5 10 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 18 Colorado Rapids 2 Minnesota United FC 2 DC United 0 Columbus Crew 2 FC Dallas 2 New England Revolution 1 Orlando City SC 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Portland Timbers 4 Houston Dynamo 2 Real Salt Lake 1 LA Galaxy 2 Sporting Kansas City 2 San Jose Earthquakes 1 Atlanta United FC 4 Chicago Fi
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Sunday Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3 Once Caldas 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 10 7 1 2 20 11 22 2 Atletico Nacional 8 6 2 0 16 2 20 3 Pasto 9 4 3 2 15 8