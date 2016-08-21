Soccer-Atletico lose Gimenez to groin injury
MADRID, Jan 30 Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez faces a spell on the sidelines after scans revealed he suffered a groin injury at the weekend.
Aug 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 21 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 0 Chernomorets Odessa 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 0 Vorskla Poltava 0 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 0 Zarya Luhansk 2 Karpaty Lviv 1 Saturday, August 20 Dynamo Kiev 2 Volyn Lutsk 1 Olimpik Donetsk 0 FK Oleksandriya 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 5 0 0 16 4 15 2 Dynamo Kiev 5 5 0 0 12 3 15 3 Zarya Luhansk 5 4 1 0 11 2 13 4 Vorskla Poltava 5 1 3 1 5 5 6 5 FK Oleksandriya 5 2 0 3 6 9 6 6 Chernomorets Odessa 5 2 0 3 5 9 6 ------------------------- 7 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 5 1 2 2 7 7 5 8 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 5 1 2 2 3 6 5 9 Karpaty Lviv 5 1 1 3 7 8 4 10 Olimpik Donetsk 5 1 1 3 6 12 4 11 Volyn Lutsk 5 1 1 3 4 10 4 12 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 5 0 1 4 4 11 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)