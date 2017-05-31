Soccer-Juventus set to sign striker Schick from Sampdoria
June 22 Striker Patrik Schick is undergoing medical tests at Juventus ahead of his move there from Sampdoria, the Serie A champions said on Thursday (www.juventus.com).
May 31 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Champions Group matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 31 Dynamo Kiev 2 Chernomorets Odessa 1 FK Oleksandriya 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 1 Zarya Luhansk 2 Olimpik Donetsk 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Shakhtar Donetsk 32 25 5 2 66 24 80 ------------------------- 2 Dynamo Kiev 32 21 4 7 69 33 67 ------------------------- 3 Zarya Luhansk 32 16 6 10 45 31 54 ------------------------- 4 Olimpik Donetsk 32 11 11 10 33 44 44 5 FK Oleksandriya 32 10 10 12 41 43 40 ------------------------- 6 Chernomorets Odessa 32 10 8 14 25 37 38 ------------------------- C - Champion 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League preliminary round
BERLIN, June 22 A China under-20 selection could be the 20th team in the German regional southwest league next season, playing out of competition, as the Asian nation is eager to tap into the world champions' stellar youth training.
June 22 Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio has apologised after television cameras caught him using an expletive during Wednesday's ill-tempered Confederations Cup match against New Zealand.