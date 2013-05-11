UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
May 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, May 11 Dynamo Kiev 1 Illichevets Mariupol 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 5 Tavria Simferopol 0 Volyn Lutsk 1 Arsenal Kiev 3 Vorskla Poltava 0 Metalurg Donetsk 1 Friday, May 10 Zarja Lugansk 1 Metalist Kharkiv 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Shakhtar Donetsk 28 24 3 1 75 15 75 ------------------------- 2 Metalist Kharkiv 28 19 5 4 56 23 62 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Kiev 28 19 2 7 50 20 59 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 27 14 8 5 42 23 50 5 Metalurg Donetsk 28 13 7 8 43 31 46 ------------------------- 6 Chernomorets Odessa 27 12 5 10 31 33 41 ------------------------- 7 Illichevets Mariupol 28 10 8 10 29 23 38 8 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 27 10 7 10 30 36 37 9 Arsenal Kiev 28 9 8 11 32 40 35 10 Tavria Simferopol 28 9 5 14 24 41 32 11 Zarja Lugansk 28 8 7 13 27 42 31 12 Vorskla Poltava 28 7 7 14 27 34 28 13 Karpaty Lviv 27 7 5 15 32 44 26 14 Volyn Lutsk 28 6 7 15 22 44 25 ------------------------- 15 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 27 5 6 16 28 50 21 R16 Metalurg Zaporizhya 27 1 6 20 8 57 9 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 12 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih v Zakarpattya Uzhgorod (1230) Chernomorets Odessa v Metalurg Zaporizhya (1530) Karpaty Lviv v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1630)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)