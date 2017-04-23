April 23 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Champions Group matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 23
Zarya Luhansk 1 Chernomorets Odessa 2
Saturday, April 22
FK Oleksandriya 1 Olimpik Donetsk 0
Friday, April 21
Dynamo Kiev 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 26 22 3 1 55 17 69
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 26 17 4 5 52 25 55
-------------------------
3 Zarya Luhansk 26 12 5 9 36 26 41
4 FK Oleksandriya 26 10 7 9 39 33 37
-------------------------
5 Chernomorets Odessa 26 10 7 9 22 25 37
-------------------------
6 Olimpik Donetsk 26 9 8 9 28 39 35
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup