MEDIA-A+E Networks buys stake in National Women's Soccer League - WSJ
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Sunday, May 15 Metalurg Zaporizhya Karpaty Lviv Postponed Saturday, May 14 Hoverla Uzhhorod 1 Volyn Lutsk 4 Metalist Kharkiv 1 Dynamo Kiev 4 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 0 Chernomorets Odessa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Dynamo Kiev 26 23 1 2 54 11 70 ------------------------- 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 25 20 3 2 74 22 63 ------------------------- 3 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 25 16 4 5 49 21 52 ------------------------- 4 Zarya Luhansk 25 13 6 6 48 24 45 5 Vorskla Poltava 25 11 9 5 32 25 42 6 FK Oleksandriya 25 9 8 8 29 29 35 ------------------------- 7 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 26 7 8 11 22 31 29 8 Karpaty Lviv 25 7 6 12 26 37 27 9 Olimpik Donetsk 25 6 6 13 21 34 24 10 Metalist Kharkiv 26 5 9 12 19 46 24 11 Chernomorets Odessa 26 4 10 12 20 39 22 12 Volyn Lutsk ** 26 10 8 8 36 36 20 13 Hoverla Uzhhorod * 26 3 7 16 13 45 7 ------------------------- R14 Metalurg Zaporizhya 25 0 3 22 7 50 3 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated ** Deducted 18 points. * Deducted 9 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 4-6: Europa League preliminary round 14: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 15 Metalurg Zaporizhya v Karpaty Lviv Postponed Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Olimpik Donetsk (1630) Shakhtar Donetsk v Zarya Luhansk (1630) Vorskla Poltava v FK Oleksandriya (1630)
-- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MADRID, Feb 2 A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
BARCELONA, Feb 2 Barcelona's influential captain Andres Iniesta has returned to training after recovering from a calf injury.