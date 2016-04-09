RPT-Soccer-Cagliari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, April 9 Chernomorets Odessa 1 Hoverla Uzhhorod 0 Metalist Kharkiv 3 Metalurg Zaporizhya 0 awd. Olimpik Donetsk 1 Vorskla Poltava 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dynamo Kiev 20 18 1 1 44 7 55 ------------------------- 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 20 17 1 2 62 17 52 ------------------------- 3 Zarya Luhansk 20 12 5 3 41 17 41 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 20 11 4 5 33 18 37 ------------------------- 5 Vorskla Poltava 21 8 9 4 25 23 33 ------------------------- 6 FK Oleksandriya 20 7 6 7 23 23 27 7 Karpaty Lviv 20 6 4 10 20 30 22 8 Olimpik Donetsk 21 5 6 10 21 28 21 9 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 20 5 6 9 17 25 21 10 Metalist Kharkiv 21 3 8 10 16 37 17 11 Hoverla Uzhhorod 21 3 7 11 12 30 16 12 Chernomorets Odessa 21 2 9 10 18 35 15 13 Volyn Lutsk * 20 9 5 6 29 28 14 ------------------------- 14 Metalurg Zaporizhya 21 0 3 18 7 50 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 18 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 10 Karpaty Lviv v FK Oleksandriya (1400) Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk v Shakhtar Donetsk (1400) Dynamo Kiev v Volyn Lutsk (1630) Zarya Luhansk v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1630)
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.