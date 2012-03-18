Soccer-Regal Real fight back to beat Napoli 3-1
* Insigne spotted Navas out of position to give Napoli the lead
March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship on Sunday. Dynamo Kiev 2 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 0 Obolon Kiev 1 Volyn Lutsk 0 PFK Olexandria 0 Metalurg Donetsk 0 Saturday, March 17 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Chernomorets Odessa 0 Tavria Simferopol 1 Arsenal Kiev 1 Vorskla Poltava 3 Illichevets Mariupol 1 Friday, March 16 Zarja Lugansk 2 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dynamo Kiev 23 19 4 0 47 8 61 ------------------------- 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 23 18 4 1 61 14 58 ------------------------- 3 Metalist Kharkiv 22 15 6 1 40 17 51 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 23 10 5 8 33 29 35 5 Tavria Simferopol 22 9 7 6 33 27 34 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal Kiev 23 8 8 7 25 20 32 ------------------------- 7 Metalurg Donetsk 22 9 4 9 26 23 31 8 Vorskla Poltava 23 8 7 8 31 32 31 9 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 23 9 4 10 19 26 31 10 Chernomorets Odessa 23 7 6 10 20 29 27 11 Illichevets Mariupol 23 6 5 12 22 36 23 12 Volyn Lutsk 23 6 4 13 19 34 22 13 Zarja Lugansk 23 5 4 14 23 42 19 14 Karpaty Lviv 22 3 7 12 20 38 16 ------------------------- 15 PFK Olexandria 23 3 7 13 18 41 16 16 Obolon Kiev 23 3 6 14 12 33 15 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 19 Metalist Kharkiv v Karpaty Lviv (1700)
BUCHAREST, Feb 15 Steaua Bucharest, the 1986 European Cup winners, are to rename their club FCSB in a bid to get licence to play in next season's Romanian championship and European competitions, owner Gigi Becali said on Wednesday.
