Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 23 Chernomorets Odessa 2 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 16 15 0 1 45 8 45 ------------------------- 2 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 16 10 4 2 28 13 34 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Kiev 16 10 1 5 26 13 31 4 Metalist Kharkiv 16 9 3 4 27 14 30 5 Chernomorets Odessa 17 8 3 6 19 19 27 ------------------------- 6 Arsenal Kiev 16 6 5 5 18 21 23 ------------------------- 7 Metalurg Donetsk 16 6 4 6 22 21 22 8 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 17 6 3 8 18 27 21 9 Vorskla Poltava 16 5 5 6 18 19 20 10 Volyn Lutsk 16 5 5 6 17 21 20 11 Illichevets Mariupol 16 5 4 7 18 16 19 12 Zarja Lugansk 16 5 4 7 17 20 19 13 Tavria Simferopol 16 5 3 8 11 16 18 14 Karpaty Lviv 16 4 4 8 21 26 16 ------------------------- 15 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 16 2 5 9 15 30 11 16 Metalurg Zaporizhya 16 0 3 13 4 40 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 24 Vorskla Poltava v Volyn Lutsk (1130) Shakhtar Donetsk v Zakarpattya Uzhgorod (1400) Zarja Lugansk v Metalurg Donetsk (1630) Sunday, November 25 Illichevets Mariupol v Karpaty Lviv (1130) Dynamo Kiev v Arsenal Kiev (1500) Monday, November 26 Metalist Kharkiv v Tavria Simferopol (1700) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Metalurg Zaporizhya (1900)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.