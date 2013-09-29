Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 29
Illichevets Mariupol 0 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 1
Metalist Kharkiv 3 Metalurg Zaporizhya 2
Karpaty Lviv 2 Tavria Simferopol 1
Vorskla Poltava 2 Dynamo Kiev 2
Saturday, September 28
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2 Chernomorets Odessa 0
Metalurg Donetsk 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 2
Zarja Lugansk 2 Volyn Lutsk 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Metalist Kharkiv 11 9 2 0 26 7 29
-------------------------
2 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 11 8 2 1 21 9 26
-------------------------
3 Shakhtar Donetsk 11 7 2 2 24 11 23
4 Chernomorets Odessa 11 7 2 2 13 8 23
5 Dynamo Kiev 11 5 3 3 15 14 18
-------------------------
6 Vorskla Poltava 11 4 5 2 17 16 17
-------------------------
7 Zarja Lugansk 11 4 3 4 15 11 15
8 Metalurg Donetsk 11 4 2 5 15 16 14
9 Sevastopol 10 3 4 3 14 16 13
10 Illichevets Mariupol 11 4 1 6 8 10 13
11 Karpaty Lviv 11 3 4 4 9 12 13
12 Volyn Lutsk 11 3 3 5 10 19 12
13 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 11 3 1 7 11 16 10
14 Arsenal Kiev 10 2 1 7 7 18 7
-------------------------
15 Metalurg Zaporizhya 11 1 3 7 12 18 6
16 Tavria Simferopol 11 1 0 10 6 22 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15-16: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 30
Arsenal Kiev v Sevastopol (1400)