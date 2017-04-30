Reuters Sports Schedule at 0001 on Thursday, June 15
April 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Relegation Group matches on Sunday Sunday, April 30 Volyn Lutsk 0 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Saturday, April 29 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 3 Karpaty Lviv 2 Vorskla Poltava 2 Stal Kamianske 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Vorskla Poltava 27 8 7 12 28 31 31 2 Stal Kamianske 27 8 7 12 23 29 31 3 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 27 8 5 14 24 38 29 4 Karpaty Lviv * 27 6 9 12 28 35 21 ------------------------- 5 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk ** 27 7 12 8 27 32 18 6 Volyn Lutsk 27 3 4 20 14 46 13 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. ** Deducted 15 points. 5-6: Relegation
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Peruvian championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Deportivo Municipal 1 Union Comercio 0 Juan Aurich 1 Universitario 1 Tuesday, June 13 Real Garcilaso 1 Sporting Cristal 0 Sport Huancayo 2 Academia Cantolao 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 UTC 3 2 1 0 5 1 7 ------------------------- 2 Ayacucho FC 3 2 1 0 8 5 7 3 Sport Huancayo 4 2 1 1 5 3
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 Clan Juvenil 2 Emelec 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfin 18 10 8 0 26 10 38 ------------------------- 2 Independiente del Valle 18 10 5 3 26 14 35 3 Emelec 16 8 8 0 24 12 32 4 Barcelona SC 16 9 4 3 27 14 31 5 Deportivo Cuenca 18 6 7 5 21 19 25 6 Macara