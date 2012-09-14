Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Dynamo Kiev 3 Karpaty Lviv 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 8 8 0 0 29 4 24 ------------------------- 2 Dynamo Kiev 9 7 0 2 16 7 21 ------------------------- 3 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 8 5 3 0 18 6 18 4 Metalist Kharkiv 8 4 2 2 13 7 14 5 Arsenal Kiev 8 4 2 2 11 11 14 ------------------------- 6 Illichevets Mariupol 8 4 0 4 13 8 12 ------------------------- 7 Zarja Lugansk 8 3 2 3 10 10 11 8 Metalurg Donetsk 8 3 2 3 8 9 11 9 Volyn Lutsk 8 3 2 3 10 14 11 10 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 8 3 1 4 5 7 10 11 Chernomorets Odessa 8 3 1 4 8 14 10 12 Vorskla Poltava 8 2 2 4 8 11 8 13 Tavria Simferopol 8 2 2 4 6 10 8 14 Karpaty Lviv 9 2 2 5 9 18 8 ------------------------- 15 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 8 1 0 7 7 20 3 16 Metalurg Zaporizhya 8 0 1 7 3 18 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Illichevets Mariupol v Volyn Lutsk (1400) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Chernomorets Odessa (1430) Zarja Lugansk v Shakhtar Donetsk (1600) Metalist Kharkiv v Vorskla Poltava (1630) Sunday, September 16 Metalurg Zaporizhya v Zakarpattya Uzhgorod (1100) Metalurg Donetsk v Arsenal Kiev (1330) Tavria Simferopol v Kryvbas Kriviy Rih (1600)
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.