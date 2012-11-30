PREVIEW-Soccer-Allegri faces juggling act as Juventus eye historic title
Feb 16 Massimiliano Allegri faces a conundrum as he looks to steer Juventus towards their sixth successive league title and the status of legends.
Nov 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Friday Friday, November 30 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 2 Dynamo Kiev 4 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 18 17 0 1 52 9 51 ------------------------- 2 Dynamo Kiev 18 12 1 5 34 15 37 ------------------------- 3 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 17 11 4 2 31 13 37 4 Metalist Kharkiv 17 10 3 4 32 14 33 5 Chernomorets Odessa 17 8 3 6 19 19 27 ------------------------- 6 Metalurg Donetsk 17 7 4 6 24 22 25 ------------------------- 7 Volyn Lutsk 17 6 5 6 18 21 23 8 Arsenal Kiev 17 6 5 6 18 25 23 9 Illichevets Mariupol 17 6 4 7 20 16 22 10 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 18 6 3 9 18 29 21 11 Vorskla Poltava 17 5 5 7 18 20 20 12 Zarja Lugansk 17 5 4 8 18 22 19 13 Tavria Simferopol 17 5 3 9 11 21 18 14 Karpaty Lviv 17 4 4 9 21 28 16 ------------------------- 15 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 18 2 5 11 18 39 11 16 Metalurg Zaporizhya 17 0 3 14 4 43 3 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 1 Metalurg Zaporizhya v Metalist Kharkiv (1130) Metalurg Donetsk v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1400) Karpaty Lviv v Vorskla Poltava (1530) Sunday, December 2 Tavria Simferopol v Illichevets Mariupol (1130) Volyn Lutsk v Chernomorets Odessa (1330) Arsenal Kiev v Zarja Lugansk (1530)
BARCELONA, Feb 16 Barcelona captain Andres Iniesta is putting on a brave face ahead of Sunday's home game against strugglers Leganes in La Liga following his club's devastating Champions League defeat at Paris Saint Germain.
Feb 16 Manchester United are launching a subscription based app for their MUTV channel across 165 countries to help fans follow news and content about the English Premier League soccer club.