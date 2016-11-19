Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 Dynamo Kiev 2 Stal Kamianske 1 Olimpik Donetsk 1 Chernomorets Odessa 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Karpaty Lviv 1 Zarya Luhansk 1 FK Oleksandriya 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 15 13 2 0 33 8 41 2 Dynamo Kiev 15 10 3 2 29 12 33 3 Zarya Luhansk 15 9 3 3 23 11 30 4 Olimpik Donetsk 15 8 2 5 22 24 26 5 FK Oleksandriya 15 7 3 5 26 20 24 6 Chernomorets Odessa 15 5 4 6 11 16 19 ------------------------- 7 Vorskla Poltava 14 4 4 6 15 17 16 8 Stal Kamianske 15 3 5 7 12 19 14 9 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 14 3 2 9 10 24 11 10 Volyn Lutsk 14 2 3 9 11 23 9 11 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk * 14 2 5 7 13 22 5 12 Karpaty Lviv * 15 2 4 9 14 23 4 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi v Volyn Lutsk (1500) Vorskla Poltava v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1730)
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.