March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 16
Metalist Kharkiv 1 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 1
Metalurg Zaporizhya 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 3
Tavria Simferopol 1 Dynamo Kiev 2
Vorskla Poltava 1 Zarja Lugansk 1
Saturday, March 15
Arsenal Kiev Chernomorets Odessa Postponed
Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 3 Sevastopol 0
Metalurg Donetsk 1 Illichevets Mariupol 1
Karpaty Lviv 0 Volyn Lutsk 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 18 13 2 3 41 14 41
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 18 11 3 4 36 20 36
-------------------------
3 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 17 10 5 2 33 18 35
4 Metalist Kharkiv 17 9 7 1 31 15 34
5 Chernomorets Odessa 17 9 5 3 18 11 32
-------------------------
6 Vorskla Poltava 18 6 8 4 26 27 26
-------------------------
7 Zarja Lugansk 18 6 7 5 21 17 25
8 Metalurg Donetsk 18 6 6 6 27 31 24
9 Volyn Lutsk 18 6 5 7 18 26 23
10 Karpaty Lviv 17 4 7 6 18 23 19
11 Sevastopol 18 5 4 9 19 33 19
12 Illichevets Mariupol 18 5 3 10 15 21 18
13 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 18 4 3 11 15 27 15
14 Metalurg Zaporizhya 18 1 5 12 16 32 8
-------------------------
15 Tavria Simferopol 18 2 2 14 13 32 8
-------------------------
Arsenal Kiev 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
15: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 15
