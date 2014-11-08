UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Chernomorets Odessa 1 Vorskla Poltava 0 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 1 Metalurg Donetsk 0 Zarja Lugansk 3 Metalurg Zaporizhya 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dynamo Kiev 10 8 2 0 23 5 26 ------------------------- 2 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 10 8 1 1 22 7 25 ------------------------- 3 Shakhtar Donetsk 10 7 0 3 22 7 21 4 Zarja Lugansk 11 5 3 3 13 9 18 ------------------------- 5 Olimpik Donetsk 10 4 3 3 8 18 15 ------------------------- 6 Vorskla Poltava 11 3 5 3 11 8 14 7 Chernomorets Odessa 11 3 5 3 12 11 14 8 Metalurg Donetsk 11 3 4 4 13 13 13 9 Metalist Kharkiv 10 3 4 3 12 14 13 10 Volyn Lutsk 10 3 2 5 12 18 11 11 Metalurg Zaporizhya 11 2 3 6 8 19 9 12 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 11 1 5 5 7 14 8 13 Karpaty Lviv * 10 2 2 6 10 17 5 ------------------------- 14 Illichevets Mariupol 10 0 3 7 7 20 3 ------------------------- * Deducted 3 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 Volyn Lutsk v Olimpik Donetsk (1200) Shakhtar Donetsk v Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk (1500) Dynamo Kiev v Karpaty Lviv (1730) Illichevets Mariupol v Metalist Kharkiv (1730)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
