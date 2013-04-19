UPDATE 1-Soccer-Recalled Cahill could still miss key qualifiers
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Friday Friday, April 19 Illichevets Mariupol 1 Vorskla Poltava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 24 23 0 1 67 12 69 ------------------------- 2 Metalist Kharkiv 24 16 4 4 47 20 52 ------------------------- 3 Dynamo Kiev 24 16 2 6 42 18 50 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 24 14 6 4 40 19 48 5 Chernomorets Odessa 24 11 4 9 26 28 37 ------------------------- 6 Metalurg Donetsk 24 10 6 8 37 29 36 ------------------------- 7 Illichevets Mariupol 25 10 6 9 27 20 36 8 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 24 10 5 9 28 32 35 9 Zarja Lugansk 24 8 6 10 25 31 30 10 Tavria Simferopol 24 8 4 12 18 31 28 11 Arsenal Kiev 24 6 7 11 21 36 25 12 Vorskla Poltava 25 6 6 13 21 31 24 13 Volyn Lutsk 24 6 6 12 21 36 24 14 Karpaty Lviv 24 6 5 13 28 38 23 ------------------------- 15 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 24 4 6 14 24 44 18 16 Metalurg Zaporizhya 24 0 5 19 6 53 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 20 Metalurg Zaporizhya v Kryvbas Kriviy Rih (1030) Metalurg Donetsk v Zakarpattya Uzhgorod (1300) Zarja Lugansk v Dynamo Kiev (1530) Sunday, April 21 Tavria Simferopol v Volyn Lutsk (1030) Metalist Kharkiv v Chernomorets Odessa (1430) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Shakhtar Donetsk (1630) Monday, April 22 Arsenal Kiev v Karpaty Lviv (1500)
* Coach springs surprise with selection of teenager McGree (Adds details, quotes)
BARCELONA - Five-times European Cup winners Barcelona need to become the first team in the competition's 61-year history to claw back a four-goal deficit if they are to get past Paris St Germain and avoid their earliest elimination from the competition in a decade.(SOCCER-CHAMPIONS-FCB-PSG/, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45pm ET, by Richard Martin, 400 words)
March 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Libertadores Cup Group 7 matches on Tuesday Tuesday, March 7 Zulia FC (Venezuela) 1 Chapecoense (Brazil) 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Chapecoense 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- Lanus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nacional M. 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 Zulia FC 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 1: Next round Next Fixtures (GMT): Friday, March 10 Lanus (Argentina) v Nacional M. (Uruguay) (0000)