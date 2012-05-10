BRIEF-Fnatic announces eSports partnership with AS Roma
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
May 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship on Thursday Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 2 Karpaty Lviv 0 Dynamo Kiev 1 Tavria Simferopol 1 Chernomorets Odessa 1 Obolon Kiev 0 Illichevets Mariupol 2 Metalurg Donetsk 1 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 0 Arsenal Kiev 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 PFK Olexandria 0 Volyn Lutsk 2 Zarja Lugansk 2 Vorskla Poltava 2 Metalist Kharkiv 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Shakhtar Donetsk 30 25 4 1 80 18 79 ------------------------- 2 Dynamo Kiev 30 23 6 1 56 12 75 ------------------------- 3 Metalist Kharkiv 30 16 11 3 54 32 59 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 30 15 7 8 52 35 52 5 Arsenal Kiev 30 14 9 7 44 27 51 ------------------------- 6 Tavria Simferopol 30 12 9 9 43 36 45 ------------------------- 7 Metalurg Donetsk 30 12 6 12 35 34 42 8 Vorskla Poltava 30 9 10 11 38 43 37 9 Chernomorets Odessa 30 10 7 13 32 42 37 10 Kryvbas Kriviy Rih 30 9 6 15 22 38 33 11 Illichevets Mariupol 30 8 8 14 28 42 32 12 Volyn Lutsk 30 7 6 17 25 43 27 13 Zarja Lugansk 30 6 8 16 34 58 26 14 Karpaty Lviv 30 5 8 17 27 51 23 ------------------------- R15 Obolon Kiev 30 4 9 17 17 42 21 R16 PFK Olexandria 30 4 8 18 24 58 20 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 15-16: Relegation
* Announced today its partnership with Italian football club, AS Roma, to introduce club's first professional team to FIFA's growing eSports league Source text for Eikon:
MUNICH, Feb 14 Germany's Bayern Munich can count on Xabi Alonso for their Champions League round of 16 first leg against Arsenal on Wednesday after the Spanish midfielder recovered from a knock that had forced him out of training on Monday.
Feb 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ecuador championship 1st Round matches on Monday Monday, February 13 River Ecuador 0 Independiente del Valle 0 Sunday, February 12 Clan Juvenil 0 Macara 2 Delfin 1 Barcelona SC 0 Deportivo Cuenca 1 Fuerza Amarilla 0 Emelec 2 LDU de Quito 0 Friday, February 10 El Nacional 1 Universidad Catolica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Delfi