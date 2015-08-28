Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Friday Friday, August 28 Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Metalurg Zaporizhya 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dynamo Kiev 5 5 0 0 11 2 15 ------------------------- 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 6 4 1 1 12 5 13 ------------------------- 3 Zarya Luhansk 5 3 1 1 12 2 10 4 Karpaty Lviv 5 3 0 2 6 5 9 ------------------------- 5 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 5 2 2 1 9 6 8 ------------------------- 6 Volyn Lutsk 5 2 2 1 8 8 8 7 Metalist Kharkiv 5 1 4 0 7 5 7 8 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 5 2 0 3 5 5 6 9 Vorskla Poltava 5 0 5 0 6 6 5 10 Hoverla Uzhhorod 5 0 4 1 5 7 4 11 FK Oleksandriya 5 1 1 3 2 5 4 12 Olimpik Donetsk 5 1 1 3 3 9 4 13 Metalurg Zaporizhya 6 0 2 4 2 13 2 ------------------------- 14 Chernomorets Odessa 5 0 1 4 4 14 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Hoverla Uzhhorod v Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk (1400) Volyn Lutsk v Olimpik Donetsk (1630) Vorskla Poltava v Metalist Kharkiv (1630) Sunday, August 30 FK Oleksandriya v Chernomorets Odessa (1400) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Karpaty Lviv (1630) Zarya Luhansk v Dynamo Kiev (1630)
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina