UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 2 Metalist Kharkiv 2 Metalurg Donetsk 1 Vorskla Poltava 1 Friday, March 13 Karpaty Lviv 0 Volyn Lutsk 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Dynamo Kiev 16 13 3 0 37 7 42 ------------------------- 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 16 11 2 3 37 10 35 ------------------------- 3 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 16 10 4 2 31 11 34 4 Zarja Lugansk 16 7 3 6 23 19 24 ------------------------- 5 Metalist Kharkiv 16 6 6 4 26 24 24 ------------------------- 6 Volyn Lutsk 17 7 3 7 24 29 24 7 Vorskla Poltava 17 5 7 5 17 16 22 8 Olimpik Donetsk 16 6 4 6 15 32 22 9 Metalurg Donetsk 17 4 7 6 18 21 19 10 Chernomorets Odessa 15 3 8 4 14 14 17 11 Metalurg Zaporizhya 16 4 3 9 13 29 15 12 Zakarpattya Uzhgorod 17 1 7 9 11 25 10 13 Illichevets Mariupol 16 1 4 11 14 32 7 ------------------------- 14 Karpaty Lviv * 17 3 5 9 12 23 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 9 points. 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 14: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Zarja Lugansk v Chernomorets Odessa (1200) Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk v Metalurg Zaporizhya (1500) Shakhtar Donetsk v Olimpik Donetsk (1500) Dynamo Kiev v Illichevets Mariupol (1730)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.