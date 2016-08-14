Soccer-Egypt's Elneny ruled out of Nations Cup semi-final
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 14 Chernomorets Odessa 3 Olimpik Donetsk 0 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 1 Dynamo Kiev 2 Saturday, August 13 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 1 Vorskla Poltava 1 FK Oleksandriya 0 Zarya Luhansk 1 Volyn Lutsk 1 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 0 Friday, August 12 Karpaty Lviv 2 Shakhtar Donetsk 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 4 0 0 12 4 12 2 Dynamo Kiev 4 4 0 0 10 2 12 3 Zarya Luhansk 4 3 1 0 9 1 10 4 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 4 1 2 1 7 3 5 5 Vorskla Poltava 4 1 2 1 5 5 5 6 Karpaty Lviv 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 ------------------------- 7 Stal Dniprodzerzhynsk 4 1 1 2 3 6 4 8 Olimpik Donetsk 4 1 1 2 6 10 4 9 Volyn Lutsk 4 1 1 2 3 8 4 10 Chernomorets Odessa 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 10 FK Oleksandriya 4 1 0 3 4 9 3 12 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off
LIBREVILLE, Jan 30 Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny is ruled out the African Nations Cup semi-final against Burkina Faso due to a calf injury, coach Hector Cuper said.
Lincoln City and Sutton United are in the draw for the last 16 of the FA Cup - the first time two non-league clubs have reached that stage since the competition was reorganised more than 90 years ago - and will discover their fate on Monday. (ENGLAND-CUP/DRAW, draw starts at 1920 GMT/2:20 PM ET)
Jan 30 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Chiapas 1 Tigres 0 Santos Laguna 2 Puebla 0 UNAM 3 Necaxa 1 Saturday, January 28 Atlas 3 Monarcas Morelia 1 America 1 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 0 Club Leon 0 Pachuca 0 Toluca 0 Queretaro 0 Guadalajara 1 Friday, January 27 Club Tijuana 1 Cruz Azul 0 S