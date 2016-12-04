Soccer-Falcao heads Monaco into French League Cup final
PARIS, Jan 25 Striker Radamel Falcao scored the only goal as Ligue 1 leaders AS Monaco beat Nancy 1-0 to set up a French League Cup final showdown against champions Paris St Germain.
Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 4 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 1 FK Oleksandriya 1 Olimpik Donetsk Karpaty Lviv Postponed Shakhtar Donetsk 2 Stal Kamianske 0 Saturday, December 3 Chernomorets Odessa 0 Volyn Lutsk 0 Vorskla Poltava 2 Dynamo Kiev 2 Zarya Luhansk 2 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 17 15 2 0 37 8 47 2 Dynamo Kiev 17 11 4 2 35 15 37 3 Zarya Luhansk 17 9 4 4 27 16 31 4 Olimpik Donetsk 16 8 3 5 23 25 27 5 FK Oleksandriya 17 7 5 5 28 22 26 6 Chernomorets Odessa 17 6 5 6 13 17 23 ------------------------- 7 Vorskla Poltava 17 5 5 7 19 21 20 8 FK Zirka Kropyvnytskyi 17 4 3 10 14 27 15 9 Stal Kamianske 17 3 5 9 12 22 14 10 Dnipro Dnipropetrovsk * 17 4 5 8 18 27 11 11 Volyn Lutsk 17 2 4 11 12 29 10 12 Karpaty Lviv * 16 2 5 9 16 25 5 ------------------------- * Deducted 6 points. 1-6: Championship play-off 7-12: Relegation play-off Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 4 Olimpik Donetsk v Karpaty Lviv (1200) Postponed
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Results from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Quarterfinal Wednesday, January 25, second leg Celta Vigo - Real Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 1-0) First leg: Real Madrid - Celta Vigo 1-2. Celta Vigo win 4-3 on aggregate. Eibar - Atletico Madrid 2-2 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Atletico Madrid - Eibar 3-0. Atletico Madrid win 5-2 on aggregate. Tuesday, January 24, second leg Alaves - Alcorcon (II) 0-0 (halftime: 0-0) First leg: Alcor
Jan 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the Spanish King's Cup Quarterfinal second leg matches on Wednesday Wednesday, January 25 Celta Vigo 2 Danilo 44og, Daniel Wass 85 Real Madrid 2 Cristiano Ronaldo 63, Lucas Vazquez 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 23,491 - - - Eibar 2 Sergi Enrich 73, Pedro Leon 80 Atletico Madrid 2 Jose Maria Gimenez 49, Juanfran 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 4,000 - - - Tuesday, January 24 Alaves 0