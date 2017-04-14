April 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Champions Group matches on Friday
Friday, April 14
Zarya Luhansk 0 Dynamo Kiev 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Shakhtar Donetsk 24 20 3 1 50 17 63
-------------------------
2 Dynamo Kiev 25 17 4 4 52 24 55
-------------------------
3 Zarya Luhansk 25 12 5 8 35 24 41
4 Olimpik Donetsk 24 9 8 7 28 34 35
-------------------------
5 FK Oleksandriya 24 9 7 8 38 32 34
-------------------------
6 Chernomorets Odessa 24 8 7 9 19 24 31
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 15
Olimpik Donetsk v Shakhtar Donetsk (1400)
Sunday, April 16
Chernomorets Odessa v FK Oleksandriya (1400)