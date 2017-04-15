April 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Ukrainian championship Champions Group matches on Saturday Saturday, April 15 Olimpik Donetsk 0 Shakhtar Donetsk 4 Friday, April 14 Zarya Luhansk 0 Dynamo Kiev 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Shakhtar Donetsk 25 21 3 1 54 17 66 ------------------------- 2 Dynamo Kiev 25 17 4 4 52 24 55 ------------------------- 3 Zarya Luhansk 25 12 5 8 35 24 41 4 Olimpik Donetsk 25 9 8 8 28 38 35 ------------------------- 5 FK Oleksandriya 24 9 7 8 38 32 34 ------------------------- 6 Chernomorets Odessa 24 8 7 9 19 24 31 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, April 16 Chernomorets Odessa v FK Oleksandriya (1400)