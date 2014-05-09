Soccer-Genoa president Preziosi confirms he will sell the club
MILAN, March 17 Genoa president Enrico Preziosi has confirmed he will sell the struggling Serie A club and has asked anyone who can "match what we have achieved" to step forward.
KIEV May 9 Soccer matches across all Ukrainian leagues scheduled for this weekend, as well as the domestic cup final next Thursday, are to be played behind closed doors for security reasons, the Football Federation of Ukraine (FFU) has confirmed on its website.
Political unrest, provoked by pro-Russian separatists in southern and eastern parts of the country has also forced matches in the Donetsk, Lugansk, Kharkiv and Odessa regions to be relocated.
With only two rounds remaining in the Ukrainian Premier League, soccer officials have yet to decide if supporters will be allowed into stadiums for the final week of fixtures.
"Spectator safety is the main priority in all tournaments. The Football Federation is in direct contact with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, taking into account their recommendations for the staging of games," the FFU said in the statement. (Editing by John O'Brien)
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Greek championship matches on Friday Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Veria v Kerkyra (1300) Larissa v Panetolikos (1515) Atromitos v AEK (1730) Sunday, March 19 (GMT) PAOK Salonika v Panionios (1300) Asteras Tripolis v PAS Giannina (1515) Xanthi v Levadiakos (1515) Panathinaikos v Olympiakos Piraeus (1730) Monday, March 20 (GMT) Platanias
March 17 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Bundesliga matches on Friday Friday, March 17 (GMT) Borussia Dortmund v FC Ingolstadt 04 (1930) Saturday, March 18 (GMT) Cologne v Hertha Berlin (1430) FC Augsburg v Freiburg (1430) Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1430) VfL Wolfsburg v SV Darmstadt 98 (1430) Werder Bremen v RB Leipzig (1430) Eintracht Frankfurt v Hamburg SV (1730)