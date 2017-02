KIEV Jan 30 Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine international goalkeeper Olexandr Rybka has been banned for two years by UEFA after testing positive for a prohibited diuretic last year, the soccer club said on Monday.

Rybka, 24, failed a doping test following a league game against FC Karpaty on Nov. 27 after UEFA representatives paid an unscheduled visit to Shakhtar's training camp a few days later.

Rybka, who made his international debut in a friendly against Estonia last year, had been in contention to be selected for Ukraine's squad for Euro 2012 which the country will co-host in June.

