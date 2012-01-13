KIEV Jan 13 Shakhtar Donetsk's Ukraine
international goalkeeper Olexandr Rybka has been suspended by
UEFA after testing positive for a banned diuretic last year, the
club said on Friday.
Rybka, 24, failed a doping test following a league game
against FC Karpaty on Nov. 27 after UEFA representatives paid an
unscheduled visit to Shakhtar's training camp a few days later,
Shakhtar Donetsk general manager Sergei Palkin was quoted as
saying by Segodnya online paper.
Rybka, capped once after making his international debut in a
friendly against Estonia last year, was in contention to be
selected in Ukraine's squad for Euro 2012 which the country will
co-host in June.
"We have received a letter saying Rybka is suspended from
competitions held under UEFA as the investigation is ongoing,
Palkin said.
"It will be a disqualification, but at the moment we do not
know for what period. UEFA rules presume a term from half a year
to two years."
Palkin said Rybka had taken a diuretic to lose weight but
had not consulted with the club's doctor before doing so.
Shakhtar have brought back their former reserve keeper
Bohdan Shust from fellow Ukrainian Premier League side
Illichevets Mariupol to cover for Rybka.
Rybka's positive test has been the second major blow to
Shakhtar's hopes of retaining their Ukrainian league title in
the past week. Their long-serving Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu
broke seven ribs and suffered a concussion in a car crash in
Bucharest last week.
(Writing By Igor Nitsak and Richard Balmforth, additional
reporting by Gennady Fyodorov in Moscow, editing by Justin
Palmer)