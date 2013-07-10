KIEV, July 10 Shakhtar Donetsk have signed Argentine striker Facundo Ferreyra from Velez Sarsfield after the clubs agreed on a $9 million deal for the 22-year-old, the Ukraine champions confirmed on their official website on Tuesday.

The five-year contract for Ferreyra was announced on the same day Shakhtar's Armenian international attacking midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan was officially unveiled as a Borussia Dortmund player.

"Velez Sarsfield play in a similar style to Shakhtar, so it will not be a problem to adjust here," Ferreyra was quoted as saying on shakhtar.com.

Ferreyra, who scored 31 goals in 80 Argentine first division games for Velez and previous club Banfield, admitted he was delighted to have an opportunity to compete in Europe's premier club competition.

"I have been dreaming of testing myself in the Champions League since I started playing soccer," he said. "That dream will soon become a reality." (Writing by Igor Nitsak; Editing by John O'Brien)