KIEV Aug 28 The pitch in Donetsk used by FC Shakhtar to train on was hit four times by shelling, the club's CEO Serhiy Palkin said on Thursday.

"Yesterday evening and into the night the training camp of FC Shakhtar was hit by four shells," Palkin said on Facebook.

He also posted some photographs as a proof.

Five days ago Shakhtar Donetsk's Donbass Arena, which hosted a semi-final at the Euro 2012 championship, was damaged by shelling in the ongoing conflict in eastern Ukraine.

On Thursday, the shelling caused minor damage to the pitch and nobody was injured.

Shakhtar moved their headquarters from the strife-torn city of Donetsk to Kiev, with home games often played in the eastern city of Lviv.

Donetsk, a major industrial city, has become a stronghold of pro-Russian separatists who are fighting army forces controlled by the government. (Editing by Pritha Sarkar)