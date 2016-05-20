KIEV May 20 Romanian coach Mircea Lucescu, who has transformed Shakhtar Donetsk into a force to be reckoned with on the national and international stage, is expected to announce his resignation from the club after the Ukraine Cup final on Saturday.

Local media said Lucescu had thanked employees of Shakhtar for their work over 12 years during training on Thursday.

"Sorry, I am not ready to talk right now. I will answer your questions after the final game. The reason? I do not want to be crying," Lucescu said

Lucescu quits Shakhtar, having turned the club into a rival to the previously undisputed home giants Dynamo Kiev.

Since joining Shakhtar in May of 2004, he has led the club to eight champions titles in Ukraine, five national cups and most significantly claimed the Europa league title in 2009 to become the most successful coach in the history of the club.

This season, Shakhtar reached the semi-final of the Europa League only to be eliminated by the future winners Sevilla. They have failed to beat home rivals Dynamo in the title race over the last two years they have played in exile from their home town of Donetsk.

Shakhtar have been forced to play their home games in Lviv, in the West of Ukraine, since pro-Russian fighters raised an insurrection in eastern Ukraine, including the Donetsk region, in 2014.

Lucescu is rumoured to have a job offer from the Russian giants Zenit while Paulo Fonseca, currently the head coach of Benfica, is expected to become Lucescu's successor at Shakhtar.