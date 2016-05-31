KIEV May 31 Shakhtar Donetsk have appointed Portuguese Paulo Fonseca as coach following the resignation of Mircea Lucescu earlier this month after the Romanian had spent 12 years in charge.

Former Porto boss Fonseca, 43, has signed a two-year deal, the Ukrainian club announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"I am very excited," he said. "We need to seriously discuss our goals and become united from the very beginning.

"I know we cannot play in Donetsk now but I am looking forward to going back to our beautiful stadium."

Shakhtar have been forced to play their home games in Lviv, in the west of Ukraine, since pro-Russian fighters raised an insurrection in eastern Ukraine, including the Donetsk region, in 2014.

Fonseca has also previously coached Portuguese clubs Braga, Aves and Pacos de Ferreira.

Lucescu, who turned Shakhtar into a force to be reckoned with at home and abroad, quit after their Ukraine Cup final win on May 21 to take over at Russian club Zenit St Petersburg.

During his time in Donetsk he won 22 trophies including eight national titles and the 2009 UEFA Cup.

Shakhtar reached the semi-finals of the Europa League this season where they were beaten by eventual winners Sevilla. (Editing by Tony Jimenez)