KIEV, July 15 Ukraine's former striker Andriy Shevchenko was appointed national team head coach on Friday to replace the departing Mykhailo Fomenko, the country's soccer federation said.

The 39-year-old, Ukraine's record goalscorer who also played for Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan and Chelsea, was officially presented by federation president Andriy Pavelko at a news conference. (Reporting by igor Nitsak; Editing by Ken Ferris)