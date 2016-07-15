Soccer-Egypt strike late to reach Nations Cup semi-finals
PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Jan 29 Egypt's Mahmoud Kahraba scored three minutes from time to snatch a 1-0 win over Morocco on Sunday and a place in the African Nations Cup semi-finals.
KIEV, July 15 Ukraine's former striker Andriy Shevchenko was appointed national team head coach on Friday to replace the departing Mykhailo Fomenko, the country's soccer federation said.
The 39-year-old, Ukraine's record goalscorer who also played for Dynamo Kiev, AC Milan and Chelsea, was officially presented by federation president Andriy Pavelko at a news conference. (Reporting by igor Nitsak; Editing by Ken Ferris)
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Results from the African Nations Cup Quarter-final matches on Sunday Quarter-final Sunday, January 29 Egypt - Morocco 1-0 (halftime: 0-0) Congo DR - Ghana 1-2 (halftime: 0-0) Saturday, January 28 Senegal - Cameroon 0-0 (halftime: 0-0, 90 mins: 0-0, penalty shootout: 4-5) Cameroon win 5-4 on penalties. Burkina Faso - Tunisia 2-0 (halftime: 0-0)
Jan 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the African Nations Cup Quarter-final matches on Sunday Sunday, January 29 Egypt 1 Mahmoud Kahraba 87 Morocco 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Congo DR 1 Paul Jose Mpoku 68 Ghana 2 Jordan Ayew 63, Andre Ayew 78pen Halftime: 0-0; - - - Saturday, January 28 Senegal 0 Cameroon 0