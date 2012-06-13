KIEV, June 13 Dynamo Kiev are interested in
extending the contract of Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko who
reinforced his standing as a national hero with two goals in the
co-hosts' opening Euro 2012 win over Sweden on Monday.
"Everybody wants Andriy and we do as well. In this situation
Andriy should make the decision himself. Everything is down to
him," coach Yuri Semin was quoted as saying on the club website
on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old former AC Milan and Chelsea forward's
contract with Dynamo expired this month.
His two goals in front of about 70,000 fans at Kiev's
Olympic stadium gave Ukraine a 2-1 victory over the Swedes in
their opening 2012 Group D match.
(Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, editing by Ed Osmond)