KIEV, June 25 Ukraine striker Andriy Shevchenko,
who retired from international football following his country's
exit from Euro 2012, said on Monday he was weighing club offers
from abroad but could still quit as a player altogether.
The 35-year-old's deal with Dynamo Kiev, the club where he
began his career before moving to AC Milan, is due to expire in
July and he has expressed interest in a move to North America's
Major League Soccer.
He said he needed time to think hard about his next step and
would make a decision "in a week or two".
"At the moment, I have not made a decision about my future -
whether to continue playing football or retire, whether to stay
in Ukraine or leave the country," he said during a visit to his
old school in Kiev where he was mobbed by well-wishers.
"I have offers from clubs abroad and from Dynamo Kiev. Let
me take a breather after the Euros and make a decision. I will
certainly stay in football ... Football is a bit more than a
game for me. It is what I live for," he added.
Shevchenko, regarded as the finest player that
post-independence Ukraine has produced, was a record marksman
for his country scoring 48 goals in 111 appearances.
The former Chelsea forward crowned his international career
with two headed goals in the co-host's 2-1 victory over Sweden
this month, though Ukraine failed to progress out of the group
stage.
Shevchenko has chronic problems with his back and left knee
and said that the state of his health would be an important
factor in any final decision about his future.
After Sunday's quarter-final between England and Italy,
which Italy won on penalties after a 0-0 draw, he congratulated
his old AC Milan team mate Andrea Pirlo - who had a great game
and scored with a cheeky dinked penalty.
"I think yesterday the stronger side won. Italy showed more
quality than England and had more chances to score. That's why
Italy deserved some luck in a penalty shootout," he said.
He declined to say who he thought would carry off the Henri
Delaunay trophy after the final in Kiev on July 1.
"It is really hard to predict. Four of the strongest teams
have made their way to the semi-final," he said of holders
Spain, Portugal, Germany and Italy.
"They are all well prepared physically and psychologically.
We can expect very interesting semi-finals and great
entertainment in these games."
(Reporting by Igor Nitsak; Writing by Richard Balmforth,
editing by Mark Meadows)