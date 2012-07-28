(Adds details, quotes)

KIEV, July 28 Ukrainian striker Andriy Shevchenko has quit football to begin a career in politics, he said in a statement from his club Dynamo Kiev late on Friday.

"Perhaps, I will shock everyone: my future has nothing to do with soccer" Shevchenko was quoted as saying in the statement. "...It is related to politics."

The 35-year-old former AC Milan and Chelsea forward ended his international career when Ukraine failed to progress from the group stage at June's Euro 2012, which they co-hosted with Poland.

Shevchenko did not say if he planned to join one of Ukraine's existing political parties or create his own ahead of October's parliamentary election. He promised to announce the details on Saturday.

Another famous Ukrainian athlete, heavyweight boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko, already runs a political party called Udar (Strike).

Shevchenko started his career in Dynamo and then moved to Milan, becoming one of the most famous Ukrainian players. His following stint with Chelsea was less successful and since 2009 Shevchenko has been playing for Dynamo again. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)