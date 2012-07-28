(Adds details, quotes)
KIEV, July 28 Ukrainian striker Andriy
Shevchenko has quit football to begin a career in politics, he
said in a statement from his club Dynamo Kiev late on Friday.
"Perhaps, I will shock everyone: my future has nothing to do
with soccer" Shevchenko was quoted as saying in the statement.
"...It is related to politics."
The 35-year-old former AC Milan and Chelsea forward ended
his international career when Ukraine failed to progress from
the group stage at June's Euro 2012, which they co-hosted with
Poland.
Shevchenko did not say if he planned to join one of
Ukraine's existing political parties or create his own ahead of
October's parliamentary election. He promised to announce the
details on Saturday.
Another famous Ukrainian athlete, heavyweight boxing
champion Vitaly Klitschko, already runs a political party called
Udar (Strike).
Shevchenko started his career in Dynamo and then moved to
Milan, becoming one of the most famous Ukrainian players. His
following stint with Chelsea was less successful and since 2009
Shevchenko has been playing for Dynamo again.
