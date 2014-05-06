KIEV May 6 Ukraine Premier League matches and the Cup final are being relocated from the country's eastern cities and Crimea peninsula for security reasons due to political unrest inflamed by armed pro-Russian separatists.

Dynamo will play an away game against Illichevets in Kiev instead of in their rivals' home town of Mariupol and the capital has also officially been confirmed to hold the match between Sevastopol and Metalist Kharkiv.

Sevastopol city authorities in the Crimean peninsula, annexed by Russia in March, prohibited the match on their territory due to the unstable political situation.

Kharkiv city officially asked the Ukrainian Football Federation (FFU) to move the Ukraine Cup final, scheduled for May 15, to another city due to a high risk of violent clashes.

"Safety of supporters is of primary importance for us. Having received the letter from the police force, the Football Federation of Ukraine is calling for a meeting to reconsider venue options for the Cup final," FFU spokesman Pavlo Ternoviy was quoted as saying in local media.

Police in Lugansk asked FC Zarja to find an away venue for their game against league leaders Shakhtar Donetsk with pro-Russian separatists causing unrest in the eastern city.

Pro-Russian rebels attacked Metalist and Chornomorets fans during their peaceful march for the country's unity with over 40 people killed in violent clashes in Odessa on May 2.

