KIEV Feb 25 Ukraine's soccer friendly against the United States next month, scheduled to take place in Kharkiv, has been moved to Cyprus due to the unstable political situation, Ukraine's football federation said on Tuesday.

Soccer officials took into consideration the request of the U.S. for the game on March 5 to be played outside Ukraine, a statement on the federation's website said.

Scores of people were killed in anti-government protests last week which led to the ousting of Ukraine's president, Viktor Yanukovich. The eastern city of Kharkiv is also experiencing political turbulence.

The host city and kick-off time of the rescheduled game will be decided later.

Ukraine's Premier League is also considering whether to postpone the restart of the domestic championship after the winter break due to the political situation. (Reporting by Igor Nitsak; editing by Robert Woodward)