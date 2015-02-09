KIEV Feb 9 Former Ukraine and Liverpool forward Andrei Voronin has announced his retirement from football at the age of 35.

"It's difficult to talk about this but I have finished my career as a professional," he said in an interview with Sport Express.

"It was not an easy decision to make. I made it after consulting my family, those who are very close to me, as well as my agent."

Earlier, his agent Andrei Golovash said Voronin had ended his career because of a neck injury.

Voronin played for Liverpool from 2007-09, scoring six goals in 40 appearances.

His final club was Dynamo Moscow. He left them as a free agent following the 2013-14 season.

Voronin was capped 74 times by Ukraine, scoring eight goals. (Reporting by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Tony Jimenez)