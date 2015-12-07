KIEV Dec 7 Ukraine championship side Zarya Luhansk have expelled 11 players from their under-19 team for match-fixing, officials said.

All but one of those expelled had admitted wrongdoing, said the club, adding that it had passed details of its internal investigation into the match-fixing to the Ukraine Football Federation.

"We have done our job and applied our sports punishment to them," Serhiy Rafailov, general manager of FC Zarya, was quoted as saying by the ProFootball television programme which released the names of the expelled players on Sunday.

"Most important is to get support from the football authorities so that these players do not emerge in other places," he added.

Rafailov said one of the players had admitted receiving 14,000 UAH ($602.15) for fixing a game against Metalist, $1,000 for a game against FC Shakhtar and $700 against FC Chornomorets last season. ($1 = 23.2500 hryvnias) (Reporting by Igor Nitsak, editing by Clare Fallon)