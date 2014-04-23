LONDON, April 23 Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes returned to the club's training ground on Wednesday to help caretaker manager Ryan Giggs prepare for this weekend's Premier League match at home to Norwich City.

Giggs, with whom Scholes shared many title triumphs, was put in charge of the first team for the final four games of the season following the sacking of David Moyes on Tuesday.

With last season's champions in a state of disarray following the abrupt end to Moyes's disappointing 10-month stint in charge, the sight of some of the club's golden generation together again helped lift the mood.

As well as Scholes, Giggs was also joined by Nicky Butt and Phil Neville, who was assistant coach under Moyes, on Wednesday, United said on their website (www.manutd.com).

Between them the quartet made 2,453 appearances for United with Giggs still available, should he be selected, for the final four league games of the season.

Former England midfielder Scholes retired for good at the end of last term, having come out of retirement in January 2012.

Seventh-placed United, who have missed out on qualifying for next season's Champions League, face relegation-threatened Norwich at Old Trafford on Saturday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)