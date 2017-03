MONTEVIDEO Aug 18 Nacional striker Ivan Alonso and Racing midfielder Agustin Gutierrez each scored four goals in a whirlwind start to the Uruguayan league championship at the weekend.

The 35-year-old Alonso, who came out of retirement in 2013 after quitting the game due to a heart problem when he was playing for Toluca in Mexico, spearheaded Nacional's 5-2 victory over Defensor Sporting on Sunday, scoring twice in each half.

Gutierrez's contribution to Racing Club Montevideo's 4-2 win at title holders Danubio on Saturday was the more remarkable.

The 21-year-old came on as a substitute after an hour with Racing two goals down and scored four in a devastating final quarter of an hour, his first a 78th minute penalty, the equaliser in the 89th and two more in added time. (Writing by Rex Gowar, editing by Pritha Sarkar)