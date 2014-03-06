MONTEVIDEO, March 6 Uruguayan first division club Sud America will appeal against a FIFA ban on signing players and a fine for breaching transfer regulations, they said on Thursday.

FIFA said on Wednesday it had banned Sud America for two "complete and consecutive transfer periods" and fined the Uruguayan club 40,000 Swiss francs ($45,400) after acting as a "bridge" in the transfer of six players to Argentine sides.

"We believe the prohibition sanction to be disproportionate, as well as the handing down of a fine," Sud America president Vicente Celio said in a statement.

"There is no irregular conduct in anything we've done...we are going to resort to FIFA's Appeals Commission to finally resolve the nub of the matter."

FIFA said Sud America had signed the six players in question on loan first but then on a permanent basis without reflecting this on the world governing body's electronic transfer system (TMS), introduced in 2010.

The players spent a very short time at Sud America and did not play for them before moving to one of the Argentine clubs, in breach of TMS, for "non-sporting purposes", FIFA said, without elaborating.

Fines ranged from 15,000 to 50,000 Swiss francs for record seven-times Libertadores Cup winners Independiente and Instituto de Cordoba of Argentina's second tier Primera B Nacional and first division Racing Club and Rosario Central for their part in the transfers.

Independiente, Racing and Central all denied having received official notification of a fine.

Independiente said the players who came to them from Sud America were midfielder Victor Zapata and Paraguayan Jonathan Santana.

"The players mentioned arrived as free agents," Independiente president Javier Cantero told TyC Sports.

"We haven't yet had notification (from FIFA). We didn't do any triangulation, they came here as free (agents) and we didn't pay Sud America anything (for them). We'll see if we appeal."

"Racing haven't received anything, we're waiting to hear what it's all about," said the club's board member Adrian Fernandez in reference to the transfer of central defender Fernando Ortiz, a member of their current team.

"I wasn't involved in the legal aspects of the contract and don't know if there's any fault. Racing have always handled their transfers properly and paid what's correct," he said.

Rosario Central president Fernando Speciale said: "We'll probably appeal the sanction in spite of not understanding what the club's responsible for (having done) in this matter.

"We signed a player online, loaded all the transfer details, the Uruguayan Football Association was asked for the (player's) papers and he was okayed. We always act in good faith."

($1 = 0.8818 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, additional reporting by Luis Ampuero in Buenos Aires; Writing by Rex Gowar; editing by Martyn Herman)