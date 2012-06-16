June 15 Former Inter Milan forward Alvaro Recoba scored the only goal as Nacional beat Defensor Sporting 1-0 in the Uruguayan championship final on Saturday.

It was a second consecutive title for Argentine coach Marcelo Gallardo who helped the team win it last year as a midfielder, then retired and was handed the reins.

Recoba crowned a fine move he started in midfield when he controlled a cross from winger Vicente Sanchez and lobbed goalkeeper Yonatan Irrazabal four minutes before halftime.

It was a first title in his own country for 36-year-old former Uruguay international Recoba who returned home in 2009 after 11 years in Italy followed by a season with Panionios in Greece.

Nacional have now won the championship 33 times in the professional era, four fewer than arch-rivals Penarol.

