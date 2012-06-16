June 15 Former Inter Milan forward Alvaro Recoba
scored the only goal as Nacional beat Defensor Sporting 1-0 in
the Uruguayan championship final on Saturday.
It was a second consecutive title for Argentine coach
Marcelo Gallardo who helped the team win it last year as a
midfielder, then retired and was handed the reins.
Recoba crowned a fine move he started in midfield when he
controlled a cross from winger Vicente Sanchez and lobbed
goalkeeper Yonatan Irrazabal four minutes before halftime.
It was a first title in his own country for 36-year-old
former Uruguay international Recoba who returned home in 2009
after 11 years in Italy followed by a season with Panionios in
Greece.
Nacional have now won the championship 33 times in the
professional era, four fewer than arch-rivals Penarol.
(Writing by Rex Gowar in London, editing by Tony Jimenez)