MONTEVIDEO May 20 A man was stabbed in the stomach
on the terraces at the big Uruguayan derby between Nacional and
Penarol on Sunday, local media reported.
The man was taken to hopital with a stab wound in his chest
but was in a stable condition, Montevideo police spokesman Pablo
Ghan told the daily El Paiss website (www.elpais.com.uy).
Ghan said no-one had been arrested in connection with the
stabbing but police made 50 arrests due to crowd trouble before
the match at the Centenario stadium.
Passions always run high at the derby between Uruguays two
most popular and successful clubs.
Last year's champions Nacional, who came from behind to beat
Penarol 3-2, are six points behind leaders Defensor Sporting in
the Clausura standings with two matches to go.
Nacional, who won the Apertura title in the first half of
the season, will meet the Clausura winners for the 2011/12
title.
