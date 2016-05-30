MONTEVIDEO May 30 Modest provincial club Plaza Colonia stunned a crowd of 30,000 at Penarol's Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo on Sunday with a 2-1 victory over the hosts to claim Uruguay's Clausura championship, their first league title, with a match to spare.

The teams will meet again on June 14 for the overall championship. Penarol, who have won a record 38 titles and five South American Libertadores Cups, sealed the Apertura championship in the first half of the season.

Colonia opened the scoring in the second minute through midfielder Nicolas Milesi with their first attack.

Miguel Murillo equalised in the 26th minute but Colonia defender Alejandro Villoldo scored the winner with a 78th-minute penalty, leaving Penarol five points behind in second place.

It capped a stunning turnaround for Colonia, who recovered from bottom of the second division midway through the 2014/15 season to win promotion and finished 13th in the Apertura. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Peter Rutherford)