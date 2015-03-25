MONTEVIDEO, March 25 Uruguay defender Diego Lugano is joining Swedish top flight club Haecken after recovering from a knee injury he suffered at the 2014 World Cup finals, his agent said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old centre back, who captained his country at the last two World Cups, is looking for playing time to try to win a place in the Uruguay team that will defend the Copa America in Chile at the end of the season.

"Diego Lugano is already in Gothenburg to sign the contract with The club where he will play until the end of the European summer, BK Haecken," the player's agent Juan Figer told Reuters from Sao Paulo in Brazil.

The last of the much-travelled Lugano's clubs was West Bromwich Albion in the English Premier League where he played last season.

He has also played for Nacional, Sao Paulo, Fenerbahce, Paris St Germain and Malaga.

Lugano last played for Uruguay in their opening group match at the World Cup in June, a 3-1 defeat by Costa Rica, in which he sustained his injury.

The Copa America runs from June 11-July 4. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires; editing by Toby Davis)