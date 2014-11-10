MONTEVIDEO Nov 10 Thirty-eight-year-old Alvaro Recoba scored with a 30-metre free kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time to give Nacional a 2-1 win over arch-rivals Penarol in a dramatic and controversial Uruguayan Clasico.

Penarol coach Jorge Fossatti quit immediately after Sunday's defeat, club president Juan Pedro Damiani telling reporters that the former Uruguay and Qatar coach had blamed "non-footballing issues" for his resignation.

Penarol, who won the previous meeting 5-0 in April, went ahead when Antonio Pacheco, also 38, converted a penalty in the 58th minute, ending Nacional's run of eight matches without conceding a goal.

Former Inter Milan and Uruguay midfielder Recoba was brought on as a substitute along with Sebastian Taborda and Sebastian Fernandez in the 68th minute in what turned out to be an inspired move by coach Nacional coach Alvaro Gutierrez.

The 90 minutes had already been played and Penarol fans had begun celebrating when Fernandez scrambled home the equaliser, with replays suggesting the ball may have hit his hand in the process.

Penarol had barely recovered from that shock when Recoba curled a free kick over the wall to spark wild celebrations among the Nacional players.

Penarol had Damian Macaluso sent off in the 78th minute and Nacional's Santiago Romero followed five minutes later. (Writing by Brian Homewood in Berne; Editing by John O'Brien)