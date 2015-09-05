Sept 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Uruguayan championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 5
Liverpool 1 Cerro 0
Montevideo Wanderers 5 River Plate 1
Penarol 2 Fenix 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Montevideo Wanderers 4 3 1 0 11 5 10
-------------------------
2 Penarol 4 2 1 1 8 6 7
3 Fenix 4 2 1 1 7 5 7
4 Nacional M. 3 2 0 1 7 4 6
5 Defensor Sporting 3 2 0 1 6 3 6
6 Danubio 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
6 Rentistas 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
8 El Tanque Sisley 3 1 1 1 5 5 4
9 Liverpool 3 1 1 1 3 3 4
10 Sud America 3 1 1 1 3 4 4
11 Plaza Colonia 3 1 0 2 3 4 3
12 Racing CM 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
12 Villa Teresa 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
14 River Plate 4 1 0 3 5 9 3
15 Cerro 4 1 0 3 2 7 3
16 Juventud 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1: Championship play-off
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 6
Racing CM v Sud America (1800)
Rentistas v El Tanque Sisley (1800)
Villa Teresa v Juventud (1800)
Danubio v Defensor Sporting (1815)
Nacional M. v Plaza Colonia (2115)